Arsenal are eyeing a potential swoop to sign Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey as a replacement for Hector Bellerin, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that FC Barcelona are looking to reignite their interest in Bellerin in the 2021 summer transfer window should Joan Laporta become the Catalan club’s next president.

The same article states that the Spanish giants have previously shown an interest in Bellerin and the 25-year-old’s recent upturn in performances has alerted FC Barcelona to a potential swoop for their ex-youth player.

According to the same story, the Gunners are already looking at possible replacements for Bellerin should the Spain international succumb to the lure of a return to FC Barcelona 10 years after his move to north London.

The Daily Mirror suggest that Arsenal have been monitoring Lamptey as a replacement for Bellerin following the England Under-21 international’s impressive performances at Brighton.

However, they also claim that the Gunners can expect competition from top-four rivals Manchester City and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for Lamptey’s signature.

The 20-year-old moved to Brighton in a transfer from Chelsea FC after he failed to break into the Blues team.

Lamptey has scored one goal and has made one assist in 11 games in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal were 3-1 winners against Chelsea FC on Boxing Day at The Emirates to end their winless run in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip