David Seaman reckons Arsenal should consider a swoop to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Mesut Ozil.

The former Germany international has fallen out of favour at the north London outfit since Mikel Arteta took over the reins of the north London side in December 2019.

Ozil hasn’t featured for the Gunners this season after the German was left out of Arsenal’s Europa League and Premier League squads for the 2020-21 campaign.

The German playmaker hasn’t featured for the north London side since March but Ozil reiterated his desire to stay at Arsenal beyond the summer transfer window.

Zaha, 28, has already scored five goals in eight Premier League games in the 2020-21 season to underline his continued contribution to the Eagles’ fortunes.

The Ivory Coast international has been regularly linked with a move to Arsenal, Chelsea FC or Tottenham Hotspur over the past few seasons but a transfer has failed to materialise.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman reckons the Gunners should cut their losses with Ozil and consider a swoop to sign Zaha as his replacement.

“I am surprised Arteta is choosing to leave out Mezut Ozil because he’s a player of quality,” Seaman told The Target Men Podcast, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“I feel something’s gone on personally between the two of them, because to leave him out, and on the money he’s on, is a big statement and for me it’s a bit of a waste, because he’s still a quality player.

“When you look at the Arsenal team, we’re crying out for a player like that, so why don’t you build your team around Ozil rather than just leaving him out in the field and letting him go.”

Arsenal suffered a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Emirates last weekend before a 4-1 win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League.

The Gunners will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip