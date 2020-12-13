Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Burnley

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a straightforward win against Burnley at The Emirates on Sunday night.

The Gunners will be desperate to make a return to winning ways in the Premier League following a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby last weekend.

Arsenal slumped to their sixth Premier League defeat of the 2020-21 season following goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Gunners have lost four times in their last six Premier League games to leave Arteta’s men in the bottom half of the table and losing ground on their top-four rivals.

Arsenal have already lost three times at The Emirates this season, suffering defeats by Aston Villa, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, Arteta’s men will be taking on a Burnley side who have only earned two points on the road in the Premier League this season to leave Sean Dyche’s side with the third-worst away record in the top flight.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against Burnley at The Emirates on Sunday night.

“Well, if Arsenal don’t win this against Burnley, no disrespect to Burnley, but they don’t deserve to be in the top half of the table fighting for anything,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I will back Arsenal in this one though, they need the win and if they don’t get it then even more pressure will be on them and Arteta.”

Arsenal have won their last nine games against Burnley at The Emirates in the Premier League.

In fact, Burnley have failed to secure a win at Arsenal in their last 15 league visits.

Arsenal will be bidding to avoid a fourth successive defeat at The Emirates in the Premier League following losses to Leicester, Wolves and Villa.

