Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Burnley

Michael Owen is tipping Arsenal to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a victory over Burnley at The Emirates on Sunday night.

The Gunners head into the game on the back of a miserable run of form in the top flight, with Mikel Arteta’s men having only won one of their last five games in the English top flight.

Arsenal lost 2-0 to bitter local rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to leave the Gunners towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

Arteta will be keen for his side to bounce back from their recent poor form and claim a victory over Burnley at home on Sunday evening.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is expecting the Gunners to claim all three points at home and finally seal a win in the top flight.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Arsenal have been disappointing this season, so far.

“Mikel Arteta has his work cut out – however, he’ll see this as the ideal opportunity to get back on track.

“I go through a lot of stats in this line of work, and unfortunately for Burnley, they come last in most of them.

“I expect the Gunners to get back on track here, albeit by a slender margin.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign.

The north London side have only managed to win four of their opening 11 games in the Premier League this term and they have already lost six times in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip