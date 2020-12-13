Paul Merson states his prediction for Arsenal v Burnley

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to beat Burnley and finally return to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday night.

The Gunners have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they have only managed to win one of their last five outings in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s men suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur away from home in last weekend’s north London derby to leave the Gunners in the bottom half of the table.

Arsenal have lost six and won just four of their opening 11 games in the Premier League this season and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host Burnley on Sunday night.

Former Gunners midfielder Merson feels that the north London side should have enough to beat Burnley at The Emirates this weekend.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “I just don’t know where Arsenal are going right now.

“The manager was talking after the Spurs game as if they’d played well. I hope he doesn’t actually believe that!

“You would still expect them to beat Burnley. It’s a nice game for them. Burnley don’t have the pace on the counter to hurt Arsenal, and they don’t score many goals.

“Arsenal should beat them. But it will only be papering over the cracks if they do.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004 and they finished in eighth place in the table last season.

They will return to top-flight action when they take on Southampton at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

