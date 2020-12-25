Gabriel Martinelli delivers update ahead of Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Gabriel Martinelli has taken to social media to allay fears about his injury after the Arsenal forward was forced off during the League Cup defeat by Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian forward had only recently made his first appearance of the season after a long recovery from a knee injury he suffered in the summer months.

Martinelli came on as a substitute during the 2-1 loss to Everton at the weekend and then started Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

However, he was forced off in the 49th minute of the cup clash after he suffered an injury during a clash with Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Martinelli has now taken to Instagram to reveal that his injury is not as serious as first feared.

He shared a picture of himself in action during the game and wrote the caption: “Feeling fine and ready to go again.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a home clash against Chelsea FC.

The Gunners will be desperate to return to winning ways in the top flight after their stuttering start to the new campaign left them closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

