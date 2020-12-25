Dimitar Berbatov predicts Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Arsenal to bounce back from their recent slump in form and claim a victory over London rivals Chelsea FC on Boxing Day.

The Gunners have been struggling to produce consistent performances under Mikel Arteta in recent weeks and they currently find themselves down in 15th place in the Premier League table, after having won just four games all season.

Arsenal have lost eight of their opening 14 games in the Premier League this term to leave them closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

The north London side were beaten 2-1 by Everton at Goodison Park last weekend and they will be keen to turn their form around when they host Chelsea FC on Saturday.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star Berbatov is tipping the Gunners to end their recent poor form by claiming a victory over Frank Lampard’s men.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “Arsenal need to pick themselves up quickly for their big Boxing Day clash against Chelsea.

“I can see a surprise result here, with the Gunners winning.

“Their fortunes have to change at some point and a London derby, against the team they beat in last season’s FA Cup final, could give them the motivation to raise their game.”

Arsenal, who finished in eighth place and won the FA Cup last season, will return to Premier League action when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home next week.

