Paul Merson states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Paul Merson has admitted that he would be “shocked” if Arsenal were to beat Chelsea FC on Boxing Day.

The Gunners have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season and they have won just four of their opening 14 games in the top flight to leave them closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

Mikel Arteta has found himself under increasing pressure at The Emirates following Arsenal’s stuttering form, with the Gunners now preparing to welcome London rivals Chelsea FC to their home ground on Saturday.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson has now claimed that he would be highly surprised if the Gunners were able to beat Frank Lampard’s Blues side at The Emirates this weekend.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Merson said: “You’d be shocked if Arsenal won, and that’s where this has got to. That can’t be right.

“I can’t even make a case for Arsenal winning. I watched them against Southampton and I was thinking how many Arsenal players would get into the Saints team.

“Burnley went to the Emirates and fancied it, Wolves went there and experimented! They played four at the back which they never did before.

“Of course, confidence isn’t great at Arsenal and that can play a major part.

“Man United look a different team with confidence, but Arteta needs to go back to what brought Arsenal success – the tactics against Man City in the FA Cup semi-final, the game against Chelsea in the final.

“They need to go back to that way of playing, but he’s in a position now as a young manager new in the game, he feels he needs to keep impressing.

“He has to go back to being hard to beat, using pace on the counter-attack. At the moment, it feels like Arteta is shying away from using what are seen as negative tactics and is focused more on trying to entertain – it’s no good.”

Arsenal beat Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final back in August when they came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Wembley.

The Gunners, however, missed out on a place in the Champions League this season after finishing eighth last term.

Chelsea FC head into the game on the back of their 3-0 home victory against West Ham United on Monday night.

