Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner of Arsenal v Southampton

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Southampton to heap yet more misery on Arsenal by claiming a 2-0 victory at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

The Gunners head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 loss to Burnley at home on Sunday afternoon.

The north London club have been on a miserable run of form which has seen them collect just one point from their last five games in the Premier League.

Arsenal currently find themselves with just 13 points from their first 12 games in the Premier League and they will be desperate to return to winning ways when they host the Saints this week.

Southampton are currently 10 points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table and they have won their last two games in the English top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing Southampton to claim a victory at The Emirates to pile more pressure on Mikel Arteta.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Arsenal did not give up against Burnley, even with 10 men, but they are clearly lacking belief at the moment.

“The Gunners have had plenty of defensive issues in recent years but they were always a team that created plenty of chances. That is no longer the case, and it is a massive problem for them.

“I look through the team and think ‘who is going to get them playing?’ and, while Thomas Partey is out injured, I don’t think they have anyone who can do that.

“While they struggle like this, it just raises the Mesut Ozil question, and why he isn’t involved. Whatever the reason is for that, it is extremely hard to argue he would not improve the team if he came back.

“Southampton, in contrast, are flying right now and are only two points off the top of the Premier League. It is fabulous to see them doing so well.

“They will go to Emirates Stadium and think they can win, and rightly so.

“On current form, if you go through each team you would not swap any of the Saints defenders, midfielders or attackers for any of Arsenal’s at the moment.

“Based on reputation, it might be a different story – but reputation does not win you football matches.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004 and they finished in eighth place in the top flight table last term under Arteta.

