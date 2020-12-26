Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal and Chelsea FC will share the spoils in the London derby at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

The Gunners will host Chelsea FC in their must-win Boxing Day clash at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal look to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

The north London side have failed to win in their last seven Premier League games, including a run of four defeats in the last five outings.

Arsenal are in 15th position in the Premier League table and four points above the relegation zone following their dismal results.

Chelsea FC are 11 points ahead of Arsenal after 14 games following a promising start to their second season under Frank Lampard.

Although the Blues lost successive games to Everton and Wolves, Chelsea FC bounced back with a 3-0 win over West Ham United last time out.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC in the Boxing Day clash at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

“I look at some of the Gunners players, and I don’t think they care enough,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Are they particularly bothered if they keep losing games? I don’t get the impression that they are.

“That’s not Arteta’s fault. Arsenal’s better players this season have been their kids, because some of the older ones do not look like they are playing for Arsenal – I think they are playing for themselves.

“Having said all of that, I have a feeling the Gunners will get something here. They are on a poor run, but they still have some quality players in their side, and they are going to show it at some point soon.

“I am not totally convinced by Chelsea either. They were on a really good run until the start of December but I don’t think they are consistent enough to challenge Liverpool for the title. The top four is a realistic target for Frank Lampard’s side though.”

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Chelsea FC in this fixture last season less than a month after Mikel Arteta took over the reins of the Gunners from Unai Emery.

However, the Gunners were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC in their most recent meeting in the FA Cup final last season to win their first silverware under Arteta.

Chelsea FC have lost their last three away games in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip