Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at The Emirates in their Boxing Day fixture on Saturday.

Frank Lampard’s side bounced back from successive Premier League defeats for the first time in the 2020-21 season on Monday night thanks to a 3-0 victory over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva broke the deadlock in the first half before Tammy Abraham netted twice in the final 12 minutes to secure a 3-0 win against the Hammers in the derby clash.

Chelsea FC have lost their last two away games in the Premier League following narrow defeats by Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers to leave Lampard’s side in fifth position.

Arsenal have lost four of their last five Premier League games to heap pressure on Mikel Arteta in his first full season in charge of the north London side.

The Gunners lost 4-1 to Manchester City in their League Cup quarter-final clash to suffer further humiliation ahead of the visit of Chelsea FC on Boxing Day.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

“Where to start with Arsenal? The Gunners are hapless at the moment,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Mikel Arteta doesn’t seem to know anywhere near what his best starting XI is and there is no sign of their fortunes changing any time soon.

“Chelsea arrive here after a solid showing at home to West Ham and I think the Blues should have more than enough going forward to win this against a side that are really struggling in every area.”

Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC in their most-recent meeting in the FA Cup final at Wembley back in August.

Chelsea FC have won two of their last four Premier League meetings, while the Gunners have only secured one victory.

The Blues will host Aston Villa on Monday and Arsenal will make the trip to Brighton on Tuesday.

