Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Southampton

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 1-1 draw with Southampton at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

The Gunners have lost four of their last five Premier League games to leave Arsenal in the bottom half of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a 1-0 loss to Burnley in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday night to slump to their seventh defeat of the 2020-21 campaign.

Arsenal have lost to Burnley, Tottenham, Wolves and Aston Villa in their last five Premier League games to heap pressure on Arteta in his first full season in charge.

Southampton, on the other hand, were 3-0 winners against Sheffield United at the weekend as they hoisted themselves in the top four.

The Saints have collected 23 points from their 12 Premier League fixtures in the current campaign to leave Southampton challenging for a top-four spot rather than battling relegation.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to play out a 1-1 draw with Southampton at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

“Where do we start with Arsenal?” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Gunners have lost their last four home matches and failed to score in six of their last eight. If they were to suffer another defeat here, Mikel Arteta will be under serious pressure.

“Southampton’s form has been the opposite. They are flying and have looked very accomplished so far this season. Ralph Hasenhuttl has his side well drilled and will no doubt be relishing this fixture with the Saints in such good form.

“Arsenal simply must avoid defeat and although I am a big fan of Southampton, I think they may have to settle for a point in this one.”

The Gunners have won three of their last six games against Southampton, while Arsenal have lost just once to the Saints.

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw with Southampton in this fixture in the Premier League last season after Alexandre Lacazette scored an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time.

Arteta’s men have lost their last four Premier League games at The Emirates, while Southampton are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 games on the road.

The Gunners will make the trip to Everton in their next Premier League game at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

