Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Brighton v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to make it back to back wins in the Premier League by claiming a 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

The north London side head into the game on the back of their impressive 3-1 home victory over Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day as Mikel Arteta’s men finally returned to winning ways in the top flight.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka handed Arsenal their fifth Premier League win of the season and eased some of the pressure on Arteta.

The Gunners are now preparing for their trip to the south coast to take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Brighton are currently four points behind Arsenal after having drawn their last three games in the English top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Arsenal to take all three points from their trip to face the Seagulls on Tuesday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Brighton are this season’s draw specialists with seven so far, and four of them have come in their past six games.

“The Seagulls are playing some nice football, but they don’t score enough goals. That’s why they are in trouble at the bottom of the table.

“Arsenal are only one place above them, in 15th, but I’m expecting their win over Chelsea to be the start of a good run for the Gunners. They should have some belief back now, for starters.”

Arsenal are looking to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished in eighth place last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip