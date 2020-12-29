Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 1-1 draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners ended their winless run in the Premier League with a resounding 3-1 victory over bitter rivals Chelsea FC at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day.

Arsenal eased into a commanding half-time lead thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka before Bukayo Saka netted in the second half.

Chelsea FC reduced the deficit thanks to Tammy Abraham’s close-range finish before Jorginho missed his spot-kick attempt at the end of normal time.

Arsenal moved onto 17 points and six points above the relegation zone thanks to their much-needed Premier League win to ease some of the pressure on Mikel Arteta following a poor start to his first full season in charge.

Brighton were held to a 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium despite the Seagulls twice leading in the English capital.

Graham Potter’s side can move to within a point of Arsenal if the south coast club manage to beat the north London side at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday evening.

But former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 1-1 draw in Tuesday night’s clash.

“Both these sides could do with a win,” Owen told BetVictor.

“We all know about Arsenal’s troubles, but Brighton aren’t doing much better. The Seagulls have slid down the league table and despite looking good at times, there have been too many slip-ups.

“Despite both teams being out of form, I think both managers will fancy winning this. That said, it’s hard to make a case for either side and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it ended all square.”

Arsenal have won two of their seven away fixtures in the Premier League to leave the north London side facing the prospect of a relegation battle unless the Gunners can build upon their win over Chelsea FC.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Brighton in this fixture last season following the return of the Premier League in the summer months.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip