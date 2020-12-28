Graeme Le Saux reacts to Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Graeme Le Saux claimed that a draw was a fair result after Chelsea FC were pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Chelsea FC headed into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 3-1 defeat by Arsenal at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

Both sides started brightly but it was Chelsea FC who made the breakthrough in the 34th minute, when Olivier Giroud stooped to head home Ben Chilwell’s low cross.

The Blues went in ahead at the break but Aston Villa equalised in the 50th minute when Anwar El Ghazi tapped home from close range after being found by Matt Cash.

Both sides had chances to win it but it ended all square in west London.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video after the final whistle, former Chelsea FC star Le Saux explained why he felt that a draw was a fair result.

“On paper, you think Chelsea should win this game [but] it was always going to be a tough game for Chelsea,” said Le Saux.

“You would have thought with the quality they have they would have created a few more clear-cut chances. In the end, a point is absolutely the right result.”

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore took to Twitter after the final whistle to deliver his verdict on the result.

“Another very satisfactory away day for Villa,” wrote Collymore. “Second best in the first half which last season would have seen us 2-3 nil down.

“Stayed in the game, collective work and belief now means this team can compete for 90 not 40 minutes.

“Competitive again, superb.”

Chelsea FC are due to return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

