Alan Smith praised Thiago Silva for his fine performance after he scored to set Chelsea FC on their way to a 3-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night.

Chelsea FC headed into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after their back to back defeats by Everton and Wolves.

The Blues took the lead in the 10th minute at Stamford Bridge when summer signing Thiago Silva headed home a thumping header from Mason Mount’s corner.

West Ham had a number of chances to equalise, but Tammy Abraham struck twice in the 78th and 80th minutes to put the game to bed and earn the Blues all three points.

Former Arsenal striker Smith picked Thiago Silva as his man of the match and praised the Brazilian defender for his all-round display during the clash.

Speaking during commentary on Sky Sports, Smith said: “I’m going to give it [man of the match] to Thiago Silva.

“He set the ball rolling with that magnificent leap and headed goal. He’s had [Sebastien] Aller in his pocket. He got his head to so many crosses and blocked a few shots.”

The win lifted Chelsea FC up into fifth place in the Premier League table heading into the busy festive period in the top flight.

Former Chelsea FC star Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Three goals and more importantly for Frank Lampard, three points.

“The score flattered Chelsea. It was really good from Tammy Abraham, his two goals were very good.

“From West Ham’s point of view, they just didn’t create enough. Overall, Chelsea deserved it.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day when they make the short trip across London to take on Arsenal.

