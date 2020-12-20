Frank Lampard issues injury update on two Chelsea FC stars ahead of West Ham clash

Frank Lampard has said that it is too early to tell whether Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be fit to feature for Chelsea FC against West Ham United on Monday night.

The pair have both been out of action with hamstring injuries but both had returned to full training on Friday ahead of the Blues’ home clash with the Hammers.

Lampard will be keen to welcome the attacking duo back to his squad if possible as the Blues aim to try and bounce back to winning ways following their back to back defeats in the Premier League.

The Chelsea FC boss spoke at a news conference on Friday ahead of Monday night’s clash, and he gave a brief update about the attacking duo.

Asked about Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi, Lampard replied: “It is their first day back with the group today [Friday] training at a decent level, so I will have to see how they are the next two or three days to see if they make West Ham.”

Lampard also confirmed that there was no other Chelsea FC injury news to give to reporters on Friday.

Chelsea FC are aiming to bounce back after their successive defeats at the hands of Everton and Wolves.

The Blues started the Premier League weekend in seventh place in the table after their disappointing two defeats.

The west London side will travel to face Arsenal in their first Premier League game after Christmas on Boxing Day.

