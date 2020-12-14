Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update on Christian Pulisic ahead of Wolves clash

Frank Lampard has revealed he didn’t want to risk Christian Pulisic for Chelsea FC’s 1-0 loss to Everton ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues boss was tipped to include Pulisic in his starting XI against Carlo Ancelotti’s side after Hakim Ziyech suffered a hamstring problem in a 3-1 win against Leeds United last week.

However, Lampard opted to go with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner on either side of Olivier Giroud for the trip to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a 22nd-minute winner from the penalty spot to secure three points from Ancelotti’s side against the Premier League title challengers.

Chelsea FC lost for the first time since September – when the west London side suffered a 2-0 defeat by defending champions Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to BT Sport after Chelsea FC’s 1-0 loss to Everton about Pulisic’s absence, Lampard said that the United States international could feature against Wolves on Tuesday night.

“Christian has a bit of awareness in his hamstring. He’s been training through the week but he felt some awareness and we simply can’t risk him,” Lampard said.

“We have seen two wingers go down recently, Ziyech last week and Callum in training. We are coming up to a busy period in the season.

“As we keep saying, players are getting a lot of muscle injuries. Christian wasn’t ready quite, but hopefully for Tuesday night, we will find out next week.”

Pulisic has only made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The American playmaker has netted one goal in 259 minutes in the Premier League, scoring in a 3-1 victory over Leeds United.

Chelsea FC will take on Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night before Lampard’s men host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge next Monday.

