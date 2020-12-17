Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update on duo ahead of West Ham clash

Frank Lampard says he is unsure whether Chelsea FC duo Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be fit to face West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues have lost their last two Premier League games to stumble in the title race despite going 17 games unbeaten before their trip to Goodison Park at the weekend.

Chelsea FC lost 1-0 to Everton following Gylfi Sigurdsson’s first-half penalty to see the west London side lose for the first time since a 2-0 defeat by Liverpool FC back in September.

Lampard’s side then slumped to successive defeats for the first time in 2020 when Chelsea FC lost 2-1 to Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night following Pedro Neto’s winner in added time.

Chelsea FC produced a tired performance against Wolves in spite of Lampard having one of the largest squads in the Premier League.

Ziyech has been sidelined for Chelsea FC’s last two Premier League games since picking up a hamstring problem in a 2-1 victory over Leeds United earlier this month.

Speaking to the media after their 2-1 loss to Wolves on Tuesday night, Lampard revealed that Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi could return from injury for the visit of West Ham on Monday night.

“Hakim and Callum will hopefully be training by the end of the week,” Lampard said.

“Whether they’re fit for West Ham, I’m not sure.”

Ziyech moved to Chelsea FC in a £34m deal from Dutch side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window after the Blues agreed a fee with the Eredivisie outfit back at the start of the year.

The Morocco international has scored one goal and has made two assists in seven Premier League games so far this season.

Hudson-Odoi has netted one goal in one start and four substitute appearances in the Premier League.

