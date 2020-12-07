Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update on Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard confirms that Hakim Ziyech suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday

Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Hakim Ziyech suffered a hamstring injury in Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

The Morocco international picked up a hamstring problem and had to be replaced by Christian Pulisic in the 30th minute of the Premier League clash.

Ziyech could miss some crunch Premier League games during the festive schedule as Lampard looks to guide Chelsea FC to their first title since 2017.

Patrick Bamford made the breakthrough for Leeds United in the fourth minute before Olivier Giroud and Kurt Zouma put Chelsea FC in the lead.

Ziyech’s replacement Pulisic sealed three points with a goal in added time to ensure Lampard’s men kept the pressure on Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Ziyech’s injury setback, Lampard confirmed that the Morocco international had suffered a hamstring problem.

“It is a hamstring injury which we will find out the severity of in the next couple of days,” Lampard said. “It is obviously a disappointment going into this busy period.”

Chelsea FC signed Ziyech in a £33m deal from Dutch giants Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window to add more creativity and pace in wide areas to Lampard’s team.

The Morocco international has scored one goal and has made three assists in seven Premier League games in the current campaign.

Chelsea FC will host Russian side Krasnodar in their final Champions League group-stage fixture at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night before the Blues make the trip to Everton in the Premier League next weekend.

