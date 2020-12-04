Joe Cole is backing Chelsea FC winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to develop into a world-class player under Frank Lampard.

The England international has found his first-team opportunities limited under Lampard since the Chelsea FC legend took over the reins from Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

Hudson-Odoi has struggled with a string of injury problems to limit his ability to have an impact on the Chelsea FC team over the past 18 months or so.

The 20-year-old is facing increased competition for a starting spot following an influx of attacking talent since Hudson-Odoi first broke into the Chelsea FC team under Sarri.

Hudson-Odoi will have to compete with Morocco international Hakim Ziyech, former Borussia Dortmund playmaker Christian Pulisic and German playmaker Kai Havertz for a starting spot.

The England forward has only made four starts in all competitions this term to cast doubt on Hudson-Odoi’s future at Chelsea FC.

Former Blues midfielder Cole is backing Hudson-Odoi to develop into a world-class player at Stamford Bridge under Lampard.

“I’m a big fan of his. I think he’s a top, top player,” Cole told BT Sport on Wednesday night.

“Psychologically, he knows he faces a battle to play. You can’t keep every player happy because every player wants to play every game and that’s not possible.

“Callum is at that stage of his career where he’s still developing and still learning, every lesson he learns is a little building block to help him become that world-class player that we all think he can become.”

Hudson-Odoi has scored two goals and has made six assists in 39 games in the Premier League over the course of four seasons.

The Chelsea FC youngster has netted two times in 10 Champions League fixtures and four goals in nine outings in the Europa League.

Hudson-Odoi played a big role in Chelsea FC’s triumph in the Europa League in 2018.

Chelsea FC will take on Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

