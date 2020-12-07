Frank Lampard raves about Christian Pulisic’s impact at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard is backing Christian Pulisic to have a positive impact on the Chelsea FC team as the playmaker continues his journey back to full fitness.

The United States international started on the bench for the visit of Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s late kick-off in the Premier League.

Patrick Bamford broke the deadlock in the fourth minute in west London before Chelsea FC winger Hakim Ziyech suffered a hamstring injury.

Lampard opted to bring on Pulisic to replace Ziyech at the 30-minute mark and the American playmaker added a different dimension to the Chelsea FC team.

Olivier Giroud cancelled out Bamford’s opener before Kurt Zouma put Chelsea FC into a 2-1 lead at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic then capped a positive return to the Chelsea FC team when the 22-year-old netted an added-time strike to secure a 3-1 win for the hosts.

The American’s late strike against Leeds was his first Premier League goal of the 2020-21 season.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Pulisic’s 60-minute cameo at Stamford Bridge, Lampard expressed his delight at the USA international’s contribution in Saturday night’s 3-1 win.

“I was really pleased for Christian today because it has been a difficult period with the injury for him, when he gets frustrated in a good way because he wants to play,” Lampard said.

“After playing 60-plus minutes in Seville I knew this game needed a huge amount of energy from the players so I felt the wise thing was to start him on the bench and to give him maybe 30 minutes.

“So for him to play the period of the game he played with the intensity of the game, and to get his goal, because he has the incredible gift of arriving in the box centrally as a wide man, I was delighted and he is only going to get stronger.”

Pulisic has scored two goals in eight games in all competitions this season, making just four starts in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Chelsea FC number 10 has netted 12 times and has made four assist in 37 games in all competitions following his move to the west London side from Borussia Dortmund in a £52m deal in 2019.

