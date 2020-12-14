Frank Lampard hits back at Jurgen Klopp after Chelsea FC defeat

Frank Lampard has hit back at Jurgen Klopp after Chelsea FC suffered their first Premier League defeat since September in a 1-0 loss at Everton on Saturday night.

The Blues had the opportunity to move to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash against Crystal Palance and Liverpool FC’s games against Fulham on Sunday evening.

Chelsea FC suffered a 1-0 defeat by Everton at Goodison Park after Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a 22nd-minute winner from the penalty spot.

Klopp claimed that Chelsea FC have the best squad in the Premier League this season after Lampard signed seven new players in the 2020 summer transfer window.

New signings Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell have all had a big impact at Chelsea FC following their summer moves.

Chelsea FC do have superior squad depth than a lot of their Premier League title rivals, particularly Liverpool FC who are struggling with an injury crisis.

However, Lampard poured cold water on talk of Chelsea FC being favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

“That’s life, it’s a long season,” Lampard told BT Sport after their 1-0 loss at Everton.

“If it makes some people who are talking about us winning the league, saying we’ve got the best squad in the league, it’s ridiculous stuff.

“When you talk about best squads you have to look at the teams who have won it in the last two or three years, their squads are full of strikers and wingers who scored 30 or 40 goals a season.

“Midfield players who have won league titles all over the place, experienced people who have won it and Champions Leagues. We have some, we have some, but we also have young players and as a squad we aren’t there.

“If you ask me in a couple of years and I’m still here and we’ve won a couple of leagues I’d say yes, but at the moment people want to look at our squad and talk about it.

“It’s gone very quick, I spoke after West Brom and Southampton and we were nowhere near good enough, rubbish, useless. Now last week we’ve got the best squad and we’re going to win it.

“We’re probably somewhere in the middle that’s the reality of it and we’ll have to work through it. It was a big test for us tonight, we didn’t pass it but we will in the future.”

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday night before the west London side take on bitter rivals West Ham United at Stamford Bridge next Monday.

