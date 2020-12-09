Frank Lampard responds to Jurgen Klopp’s title claim about Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard has rubbished Jurgen Klopp’s claim that Chelsea FC are favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

The Blues were 3-1 winners against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea FC’s comfortable win hoisted the west London side to the top of the Premier League table for nearly 24 hours before Tottenham were 2-0 winners against Arsenal in the north London derby.

Liverpool FC relegated Chelsea FC into third position when the Merseyside outfit secured a 4-0 victory over Wolves at Anfield on Sunday night.

Klopp claimed that Chelsea FC were favourites to win the Premier League title in his post-match interview because he feels Lampard has a much larger squad than Liverpool FC and Spurs and the west London side have hit top form.

However, Lampard was quick to rubbish Klopp’s claims and reiterate that Liverpool FC and Manchester City are the favourites to win the Premier League crown this term.

“I don’t know,” Lampard told his pre-match media conference ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash against FC Krasnodar.

“He can have his opinion on whether it is that (Chelsea FC being favourites) or not, I don’t know.

“But I think it’s pretty clear where we’re at. We’re in good form at the moment but we have players that have just come in, some younger players, some players that have come into the Premier League.

“Some of the teams like Liverpool and Manchester City have had a lot of success with very established players in positions that have been performing at really high levels for a long period of output in the Premier League.

“So we’re trying to get there and reach that and that takes a lot of consistency over the months ahead.”

Chelsea FC signed eight new players in the 2020 summer transfer window after the Blues brought in Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Marlang Sarr, Edouard Mendy and Xavier Mbuyamba.

The Blues haven’t lost a Premier League game since a 2-0 defeat by Klopp’s Liverpool FC side at Stamford Bridge back in September.

Chelsea FC will travel to Liverpool FC’s bitter rivals Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

