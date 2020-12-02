Alan Shearer gives verdict on Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Alan Shearer is impressed with Frank Lampard's impact at Chelsea FC

Wednesday 2 December 2020, 08:30 UK
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer has praised Frank Lampard’s impact at Chelsea FC after Sunday’s goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues earned a point in a hard-fought draw with Tottenham in west London in the Premier League on Sunday as Lampard’s former manager Jose Mourinho returned to his old club.

Chelsea FC are in third position in the Premier League table and just two points adrift of pacesetters Tottenham and Liverpool FC after 10 games this season.

The Blues are the joint top goal-scorers in the Premier League alongside Liverpool FC following an impressive return of 22 goals.

Lampard’s side conceded nine times in their opening five Premier League games to raise big questions about Chelsea FC’s defensive weaknesses under the English coach.

However, Edouard Mendy’s arrival in the 2020 summer transfer window has helped to transform the Chelsea FC back four alongside Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea FC have only conceded one goal in their last five Premier League games to boast the second-best defensive record in the top flight behind Spurs.

Former Newcastle striker Shearer believes Lampard is proving his doubters wrong by doing a fantastic job at Chelsea FC.

“I spoke to Lampard last week and, quite rightly, he was delighted with the progress his side had made and where they were at, defensively and offensively,” Shearer told BBC Sport.

“Sunday’s draw does not change that. Chelsea have now only lost once – to Liverpool – in 16 games in all competitions in 2020-21 and are already through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

“They are third in the Premier League, only two points off the top, and are joint-highest scorers. Things are coming together nicely for them, and Lampard deserves a lot of credit for that.

“At the beginning of this season, expectations were very different because they spent so big in the summer and there is probably more pressure on Lampard. So far, though, he has delivered.

“There is still so much that Frank wants to achieve – and win – at Chelsea, but he has made a very strong start. He has not given anyone any reason to doubt him as manager – far from it, in fact.”

Chelsea FC will take on Sevilla in Spain in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Lampard’s men will host Leeds United in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances
John Barnes
John Barnes: The only player Liverpool FC should consider buying in January
Tammy Abraham
Alan Shearer offers advice to Chelsea FC star Tammy Abraham
Michael Owen
'Absolutely brilliant': Michael Owen raves about Man United star Edinson Cavani
Thomas Partey
Mikel Arteta delivers update on Thomas Partey for Arsenal fans
