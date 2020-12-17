Joe Cole has urged Frank Lampard to drop Chelsea FC signing Timo Werner ahead of the visit of West Ham United on Monday night.

The Blues signed the Germany international in a £54m deal from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the 2020 summer transfer window to provide more depth in attacking positions.

Werner has scored four times and has made three assists in 13 games in the Premier League this season to help Chelsea FC challenge for the top-flight crown.

The German forward has failed to score in his last eight games in all competitions but Lampard has persisted with the summer signing despite his poor run.

Chelsea FC lost 1-0 to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening before the west London side suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Former Blues midfielder Cole reckons Lampard needs to drop Werner for their upcoming clash against West Ham in their derby clash at Stamford Bridge next Monday.

“I think Werner, when he comes in off that left, he’s very, very dangerous,” Cole told Amazon Prime Video.

“I just think he just needs to brush up on his finishing, but he’s a young striker and he will do that.

“So I’ve got no doubts he’ll be a top player for Chelsea but there’s options now and he [Lampard] needs to move it around.

“Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi to come back in, freshen it up at some point. Take Werner out, bring him back in.

“You can compare him with other big foreign imports, sometimes they come to this league – certainly in these situations you have to understand it might take time for them to settle.

“I think for him and Havertz it has as well. Werner has probably settled in a little bit quicker. They are two top players, I know because you see the glimpses.

“But I have no doubt Werner and Havertz will be massive players for Chelsea.”

Werner has scored against Southampton, Burnley and Sheffield United in his fledgling Chelsea FC career so far.

The Blues striker has not found the back of the net in all competitions since a 4-1 win over Sheffield United on 7 November.

Werner was one of eight new signings at Chelsea FC in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC have collected 22 points from 12 games in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

