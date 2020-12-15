Joe Cole sends ‘jaded’ warning to Frank Lampard ahead of Chelsea FC v West Ham

Joe Cole warned Frank Lampard that he may need to rejig his Chelsea FC team for the visit of West Ham next week after their jaded performance in a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park at the weekend after Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a first-half winner from the penalty spot following Edouard Mendy’s foul on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Blues welcomed Christian Pulisic back into their starting XI following an injury lay-off and the United States international produced a brilliant first-half performance.

Chelsea FC made the breakthrough just after half-time when Ben Chilwell teed up Olivier Giroud to score his second goal of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Wolves were without Raul Jimenez for the visit of Chelsea FC after the Mexico international suffered a serious head injury in a 2-1 win at Arsenal earlier this month.

Daniel Podence equalised for the home side in the 66th minute before Wolves appeared to have won a penalty when Reece James brought down Pedro Netro with 10 minutes left to play.

However, the spot-kick was overturned by VAR but Neto still played a decisive role in the outcome of the Premier League clash when the Portuguese forward netted a brilliant solo goal on the break in added time to seal three points for Wolves.

Chelsea FC had gone 17 games unbeaten before their 1-0 loss to Everton – and Cole warned Lampard that he may have to make some changes to his Blues side following successive defeats.

“You want to be in form coming up to Christmas because there’s so many points up for grabs,” Cole told BT Sport.

“Frank might have to take a look at a few players who looked a little leggy. He’s got the depth in the squad. Everton was a bump in the road but this is a little bit of a bigger bump.

“You wouldn’t change too much but maybe tweak a few players. They’ve got to be confident in what they’ve done but they looked jaded.”

Chelsea FC will host West Ham in their next Premier League on Monday.

