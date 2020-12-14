Paul Merson has backed Chelsea FC summer signing Kai Havertz to develop into a special player at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC signed the Germany international in £72m deal from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the 2020 summer transfer window following his excellent performances in the German top flight.

Havertz has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in Lampard’s team so far this season after the 21-year-old had a limited impact on the Chelsea FC side.

The German playmaker contracted coronavirus in November to force Havertz to remain on the sidelines before a recent return to full fitness ahead of the festive schedule.

Havertz started alongside Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park as their nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end.

The summer signing completed 22 passes, made two dribbles and won two tackles before Lampard substituted his most expensive signing in the 68th minute.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes Havertz will still blossom into a “special player” at Chelsea FC despite his slow start to his career at the west London side.

“I wouldn’t (panic) yet,” Merson told Sky Sports as quoted by Metro. “I like him I think he’s a good player. I just think he’s a young player who has come over and he’s just got try and get used to this.

“When he was playing where he was when he was at Leverkusen everything went through him he was the star man. He’s not the star man here so he’s not touching the ball as many times as what he would when he was playing for his club team in Germany.

“I’d give him time I think he’s a special player. When you’re playing for a team and you’re getting 100 touches of the ball and you go to a team and getting 50 that cuts down your chances of being good.

“I think he’s got to get used to it. Ballack had the same situation when he moved to Chelsea. Everything went through him when he was in Germany he comes over to Chelsea and he’s not the star man.

“You have to make sure that killer pass happens and you start chasing the game you think you’re not touching the ball as many times and now I’ve got to try and hit the Hollywood pass or get the ball through the eye of a needle when you don’t have to.

“But I’d definitely be patient with him I think this lad will turn out to be a special footballer, he’s only young and it’s hard for him. He’s come into a team and they are flying and he just hasn’t got going yet.”

Havertz scored 46 times in 150 games in all competitions during four seasons at Bayer Leverkusen before his big-money move to Chelsea FC in the summer.

The Germany international has scored one goal and has made one assist in 10 games in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Wolves on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip