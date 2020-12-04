Kurt Zouma has raved about Thiago Silva’s impact at Chelsea FC following his summer transfer to the west London side.

The Brazil international has helped to transform the Blues back four into a solid defensive unit despite making a conspicuous Premier League debut.

Thiago made his Chelsea FC debut in a 3-3 draw with West Brom back in September when the 36-year-old made a mistake at The Hawthorns.

However, Thiago and his Chelsea FC team-mate have built some confidence at the back, perhaps helped by the arrival of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea FC have kept an incredible nine clean sheets in their last 12 games in all competitions to highlight their drastic improvement since October.

Only Tottenham Hotspur have a better defensive record than Chelsea FC in the Premier League this season despite conceding six times in their opening three top-flight fixtures.

Zouma revealed the impact of Thiago on the Chelsea FC defence following the former Paris Saint-Germain defender’s arrival at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

“Thiago is a very good player,” Zouma told Chelsea’s website.

“He’s very calm, he’s very experienced, he never gets stressed, his positioning is very good and he’s very, very clever without the ball, and with the ball too, even if he gets it when there’s pressure.

“He’s won many, many trophies in France, he’s been playing in the Champions League, so he brings experience to the team.

“He’s very fit, he’s inspirational to all the others. He is taking care of his body and hopefully he can play even longer.”

Thiago moved to Chelsea FC in a free transfer after the Brazilian called time on his eight-year career at PSG.

The Brazil international netted 17 times in 315 games in all competitions during his career in the French capital.

Thiago won seven Ligue 1 titles, five French Cups and six French League Cups in his PSG career.

Chelsea FC will look to maintain their impressive defensive run when the west London side take on Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

