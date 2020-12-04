Michael Owen rates Chelsea FC’s chances of winning Premier League title

Michael Owen reckons that Chelsea FC are one of four teams that can win the Premier League title this season.

The Blues were 4-0 winners against La Liga side Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night after Olivier Giroud scored four times in Spain to hoist Chelsea FC to the top of their group.

Chelsea FC are sitting in third position in the Premier League table after Frank Lampard’s side played out a goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Lampard’s side are two points adrift of Tottenham and Liverpool FC despite losing just once in the Premier League this season when the Reds were 2-0 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have already built a lead over Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United in the race to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League.

BT Sport pundit Owen believes the Premier League title race is wide open this season, providing Chelsea FC with the chance to win their first top-flight crown under Lampard.

Owen told BT Sport on Wednesday night: “If ever there was a season where you think a team could win it who you didn’t fancy at the start, it’s this one. It’s wide open right now.

“But I still narrow it down to four teams: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham. Chelsea have a great shout.”

Chelsea FC have kept nine clean sheets in their last 12 games in all competitions to build some confidence at the back under club legend Lampard.

The Blues have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, only stumbling in a goalless draw with Tottenham.

Chelsea FC will take on Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

