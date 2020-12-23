Garth Crooks has admitted that he was impressed by Thiago Silva’s commanding display in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over West Ham United on Monday night.

The Blues were eager to get back to winning ways after successive losses to Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers undermined their Premier League title challenge.

Chelsea FC slumped to 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park before the west London side squandered a 1-0 lead to suffer a 2-1 defeat by Wolves at Molineux Stadium.

Frank Lampard’s side bounced back with an impressive 3-0 victory over West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday night to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool FC.

Thiago Silva broke the deadlock with a powerful header to settle the home side before Tammy Abraham netted twice in the final 12 minutes in the Premier League clash.

The Brazil international helped the home side to keep their first clean sheet in three games despite losing Ben Chilwell to an injury inside 10 minutes.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks raved about Thiago Silva’s performance in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 victory over West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

“So Chelsea have put a stop to the back-to-back defeats they suffered recently,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“West Ham were no pushovers on the night, regardless of what the scoreline suggests. However, it was the headed goal by Silva that blew me away.

“The way Silva attacked the ball was ferocious and the header flew into the back of the net like a bullet.

“He looks so assured in defence and seems to have adapted to the new handball rules especially well, taking a driven shot at the Chelsea goal in the stomach with his hands firmly behind his back.

“There was no way he was going to give a penalty away. Now that’s defending.”

Chelsea FC are in fifth position in the Premier League table and six points adrift of leaders Liverpool FC in the title race.

The Blues signed Silva in a free transfer in the 2020 summer transfer window after the veteran centre-half was released by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

