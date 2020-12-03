Chelsea FC and Manchester United are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Chelsea FC and Manchester United are both keeping tabs on the Swiss midfielder as a potential recruit in the January transfer window.

The same article states the 24-year-old is also a potential target for Manchester City following his standout performances for Borussia Monchengladbach this term.

According to the same story, Manchester United are weighing up Zakaria as a potential replacement for his compatriot Nemanja Matic in a holding role in the Red Devils team.

The Daily Star goes on to report that Chelsea FC are weighing up the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder as a potential alternative to West Ham’s Declan Rice.

The media outlet write that Manchester City are looking to find a long-term replacement for Fernandinho given that the 35-year-old Brazil international is in the twilight of his career.

However, it’s claimed that Bayern Munich could scupper plans by the Premier League clubs to sign the 24-year-old as the reigning Champions League and Bundesliga holders are also interested in the Switzerland international.

Zakaria scored eight times in 84 games in the Bundesliga since his move to the German club from Young Boys in 2017.

The 24-year-old has already been capped 28 times by the Switzerland national team.

Chelsea FC will take on Leeds United in their next Premier League on Saturday evening, while Manchester United make the trip to West Ham the same night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip