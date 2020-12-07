Tammy Abraham has insisted that he has been learning a lot from Olivier Giroud at Chelsea FC this season.

Giroud has been in the headlines the last few days after his brilliant four-goal haul for Chelsea FC in their 4-0 victory at Sevilla in midweek.

The French striker retained his spot in the Chelsea FC team to make his first start of the season on Saturday night and he scored the Blues’ equaliser in the 3-1 victory against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud, 34, brings a wealth of experience to the Chelsea FC squad, and Abraham, 23, has admitted that he has been learning how to improve his own game from the former Arsenal star.

Speaking in an interview before the 3-1 victory over Leeds United, Abraham said of Giroud: “Of course, I learn a lot from him.

“He’s someone I grew up watching on TV so it’s great for me to be training with him now every day.

“I like to watch him and steal some ideas to add to my own game. I look at the way he holds the ball up and try to add parts of his game to mine.

“He gives me advice all the time. We were on the plane back from Newcastle the other day and I asked him what he thought of my header that the keeper saved.

“He gave me good criticism and things I can work on to score more headers.”

Abraham has scored seven goals and made two assists in 16 games for Chelsea FC in all competitions this season.

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night with a clash against Russian side Krasnodar.

After that, the west Londoners will turn their attentions towards preparing for their Premier League trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton next weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip