Carlo Ancelotti: What I really think about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he has been highly impressed by the start Frank Lampard has made to life as Chelsea FC’s manager.

The former England midfielder was brought in at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2019 and he led the Blues to a fourth-placed finish in his first season in charge.

The west London side spent big in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy to strengthen Lampard’s squad.

The Blues have made a solid start to the new season and are currently considered to be one of the main contenders for the Premier League title as things stand.

Ancelotti led Chelsea FC to the Premier League title and FA Cup during his time in charge of the west London side.

And the Everton boss has now admitted that he has been highly impressed by the way Lampard has begun life in charge at the west London club.

Speaking in an interview before Everton’s home clash against Chelsea FC on Saturday, Ancelotti said: “I think he’s doing really well.

“He did really well before Chelsea, he did really well last season and Chelsea are doing really well now.

“He has a fantastic squad, a fantastic team and so his job is really good.

“Our relationship has changed because before it was a relationship between a manager and a player, now it’s between colleagues.

“I am pleased and I am happy to see him again. Chelsea are in a really good moment. I think after a difficult start they start to play like they want and like they are able to do.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night with a trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip