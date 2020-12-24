Cesar Azpilicueta warns Chelsea FC about Arsenal test

Cesar Azpilicueta has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates not to underestimate the threat posed by Arsenal despite the Gunners’ poor Premier League form.

The north London side have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season and they currently find themselves closer to the relegation zone than the top four after having lost eight of their opening 14 games.

The Gunners were dumped out of the League Cup by Manchester City on Tuesday night and they will now turn their attentions towards their home clash against Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Arsenal were 2-1 winners over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final back in August as the Gunners won their first major trophy under Mikel Arteta.

Azpilicueta has told his Chelsea FC team-mates that they must “respect” their opponents at The Emirates as they look to claim a victory over their London rivals.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Azpilicueta said: “We were obviously disappointed with that result [the FA Cup final defeat] but now we’re four months later, it’s a different competition and a new game.

“They are not in their best form but we know their qualities and that they have dangerous players so we have to cope with that.

“We respect them and we know it’s going to be tough but we need points so hopefully we can go there and play our game.

“We have the confidence and belief to do that and obviously we will try to get the points.”

Chelsea FC will take on Aston Villa at home in their next Premier League game after their trip to The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip