Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on Olivier Giroud following his recent fine performances for Chelsea FC.

The French striker produced an incredible man of the match performance in midweek when he scored all four of Chelsea FC’s goals in their 4-0 victory away to Sevilla in the Champions League.

Giroud, 34, has found his first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge to be somewhat limited this season, with Frank Lampard using the striker sparingly from the start in games.

The former Arsenal star will be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team at Chelsea FC in the coming weeks and months as he bids to win a place in the France squad for next summer’s European championships.

Wenger coached Giroud at Arsenal before opting to let him move to Chelsea FC in January 2018.

And the former Arsenal boss has explained why he holds the Chelsea FC striker in such high regard.

Speaking in an interview with CBS Sports, Wenger said: “I said that many times, as well the Premier League, in the French national team there is always a debate about him but Olivier Giroud has – apart from his footballing qualities – he has an absolutely strong mentality and strong motivational level and has qualities that nobody else has.

“He can always be a resource inside a club even when he doesn’t start the game and has an immaculate mentality.

“He is a real team player what is not always the case for strikers and overall I think he is an exceptional personality.

“And that’s why every time you think he’s disappeared, he bounces back.

“There’s no coincidence, he has over 100 caps for France. Nobody gives you 100 caps to please you.”

Giroud will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when they host Russian side Krasnodar in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

