‘Outstanding’: Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Billy Gilmour

Frank Lampard is hoping to see more from Billy Gilmour in a Chelsea FC shirt in the coming weeks and months after he made his first appearance of the season for the Blues in the 1-1 draw with Krasnodar on Tuesday night.

Gilmour, 19, had not featured all season for the west London side’s first team as he continued his recovery from knee surgery but he played the full 90 minutes of the Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder had made some promising inroads into the Chelsea FC first-team under Lampard last season before he suffered a knee injury in July and required surgery.

The teenager has been working on his fitness levels behind closed doors at Stamford Bridge and he will now be hoping to fight for a regular spot in the first team at Chelsea FC in the coming weeks and months.

Lampard was delighted by Gilmour’s performance on Tuesday night as he praised the youngster for his solid performance in the middle of the park.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said of Gilmour: “I thought Billy was outstanding.

“The way he played today and how he trains, I see him growing with us. He’s going to be a Chelsea player so it’s just about making sure the pathway is right for him.

“He made that pathway right last season and then got injured at the wrong time but playing like he did today, he’s got a lot to offer us.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action Saturday when they travel to face Everton at Goodison Park.

