Glenn Hoddle lavished praise on Olivier Giroud after he scored all four goals in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The French striker has found his first-team opportunities to be few and far between this season and he is yet to start a game in the Premier League.

Giroud was in superb form for the Blues in Spain on Wednesday night, with the former Arsenal star netting in the eighth minute, and then scoring three goals in the second half for Frank Lampard’s men.

Former England boss Hoddle feels that the 34-year-old will now surely have to be in contention for a starting spot when Chelsea FC host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Speaking to BT Sport after the final whistle, Hoddle said: “He was out of this world. He was brilliant. He is that good.

“He’s got to play at the weekend now, he scored four goals!

“I’m not sure Frank would have had him to play against Leeds, but my word, what a performance. Different class.”

Chelsea FC are top of Group E and three points ahead of second-placed Sevilla.

The Blues are currently in third place in the Premier League table.

