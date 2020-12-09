‘Absolutely fantastic’: Jamie Carragher makes honest admission about Chelsea FC

Jamie Carragher believes that Chelsea FC now have one of the best squads in the Premier League following their impressive recruitment over the summer.

The west London side were very busy in the summer transfer window as they brought in a host of new players, including the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva.

Chelsea FC have made a solid start to the new campaign and they currently sit in third place in the table after having won four of their last five top-flight outings.

Frank Lampard has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC to an improved finish after they came in fourth place in the Premier League table last term.

And Liverpool FC legend Carragher has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Blues in the early stages of the season.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “In these early stages of the season, it looks like they’ve recruited really well.

“You can make an argument that it’s as strong a squad as anyone in the Premier League.

“You could maybe argue, or I think it’s a fact, that Liverpool and Man City have a strong XI, but in terms of back-up players right now and other teams getting injuries – certainly Liverpool – that strength of squad is absolutely fantastic and it doesn’t feel like the team would be weakened too much no matter who was playing.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Everton at Goodison Park.

The Blues came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in their most recent Premier League outing.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip