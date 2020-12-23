Jamie Carragher has admitted that he is not quite sure where Kai Havertz fits into the Chelsea FC team following his slow start to life at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international signed for the west London side in the summer transfer window from Bayer Leverkusen and has been a regular fixture in the first team under Frank Lampard.

However, the young forward has failed to produce consistent performances for the west London club despite having started 10 of Chelsea FC’s 14 games in the Premier League this season.

Havertz, 21, came off the bench to play the final six minutes of Chelsea FC’s 3-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night.

The German has scored four goals and made three assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season.

Liverpool FC legend Carragher feels that Havertz is yet to slot in to the Chelsea FC team following his slow start at Stamford Bridge.

Asked if he feels that Chelsea FC look stronger without Havertz, Carragher told Monday Night Football: “Yes, I do.

“At this moment he’s finding it tough. It hasn’t been easy coming to a new country. Obviously he had Covid earlier in the season.

“But I said it earlier in the season, sometimes players fall into that category where you’re not sure quite where they fit in.

“I think Frank, he’s still not quite sure himself where he fits in. He spent a lot of money on him so you’ve got to try and find a place for him in some ways.

“But for me, right now, Chelsea look a lot stronger with [N’Golo] Kante, [Mason] Mount and one other and when I say one other I mean either Jorginho or [Mateo] Kovacic.

“It’s Jorginho tonight in that midfield and it looks a lot stronger to me.

“I think Chelsea, Frank, the public are waiting to see what type of player Havertz really is and where he’s going to fit in long term in this 4-3-3 of Chelsea, which looks like the formation Frank has really settled on now this season.”

Havertz will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a trip across London to take on Arsenal.

