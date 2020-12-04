Cesc Fabregas took to social media to lavish praise on Olivier Giroud after his incredible four-goal haul for Chelsea FC against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

The France international was in superb form for the west London side as he scored all four goals for Frank Lampard’s men in Spain to help them move three points clear at the top of their group.

Giroud has struggled to hold down a starting spot in the Chelsea FC team this season and he is yet to feature from the start in the Premier League for Frank Lampard’s side.

However, the striker has been delivering whenever he’s been called upon, and he has netted nine goals in all competitions for the Blues.

Fabregas played alongside Giroud for a year at Stamford Bridge following the Frenchman’s switch to the west London club from Arsenal back in January 2018.

And the former Arsenal captain has revealed his delight at the way Giroud performed for the Blues on Wednesday night.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Fabregas said: “@_OlivierGiroud_ what a real pro you are mate.

“All young players should have you as a role model. Well done once again. And people still wonder why you always end up playing!!

“Hard work, passion, dedication and real character to always turn things around.”

Giroud will be hoping to have earned a starting spot in the Chelsea FC team when the Blues host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

