Danny Murphy has singled out both N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva for special praise following their fine performances for Chelsea FC against Leeds United on Saturday.

The pair both helped to keep Chelsea FC tight at the back as the Blues came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory over the Whites at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic.

Giroud made the headlines once again as he scored his fifth goal in two games after having netted four times against Sevilla in the Champions League last week.

However, former Liverpool FC star Murphy believes that Kante and Thiago Silva deserved special praise for their performances for the Blues on Saturday against Leeds United.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Murphy said: “He [Giroud] was excellent but we need to mention Kante’s performance and Thiago Silva.

“They were both superb and Frank was right to mention Leeds’ qualities as well.

“But Giroud deserves all the credit in the world. If you play the game at the top level, you know how important a striker like he is to the team. He is the focal point.

“He looks so up for it. He’s full of confidence after scoring four in midweek. ‘Of course, all good strikers gamble on space. It was a superb finish.

“Right or left foot, his strength, his presence… everything about him says, ‘Keep me in the team’. He’s rightly in the team.

“People were talking about him leaving, talking about him going in January, he obviously wants to play in the Euros. He’s undroppable at the moment.

“He really is that good and deserves great credit for his attitude.”

The former Arsenal striker is battling with summer Timo Werner and England striker Tammy Abraham for a starting spot in Lampard’s team this term.

Giroud will be hoping to retain his starting spot in the Chelsea FC side when they take on Krasnodar in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC will then prepare for their Premier League trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Saturday, as Frank Lampard’s men look to continue their recent good form in the English top flight.

