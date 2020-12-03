Jorginho has revealed that “everyone” in the Chelsea FC squad loves Olivier Giroud despite the striker’s lack of playing time this season.

The 34-year-old France international has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Chelsea FC first team this season, despite impressing when he has been called upon by Frank Lampard from the bench.

Indeed, Giroud is yet to start a single game in the Premier League for Chelsea FC this season and has only made five substitute appearances from the bench for the west London side.

The forward’s situation at Stamford Bridge has inevitably been a talking point as the January transfer window approaches due to his lack of playing time.

Giroud scored the winner for Chelsea FC when he came off the bench to help the Blues claim a 2-1 win over Rennes in the Champions League last week as they booked their spot in the Champions League last 16.

The former Arsenal star then scored four goals in the Champions League victory against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

Speaking before Wednesday’s game in Seville, Jorginho revealed just why he and his team-mates were so happy to see Giroud find the net against Rennes last week.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Jorginho said: “Everyone loves him because he’s such a nice guy and he deserves it.

“I was so happy for Oli because of the person he is, the way he works every single day with a smile.

“He brings so much to our group, not just on the pitch but in the changing room as well so when I saw the ball going in, I was just so happy.

“That’s football and that’s why I love it. You never know what’s going to happen and in that moment it was an amazing feeling.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against Leeds United.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip