Glenn Hoddle names Chelsea FC’s most important summer signing

Glenn Hoddle believes that Timo Werner will end up being the most important summer signing for Chelsea FC this season.

The Germany international has been settling in well to life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the west London side from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Werner has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season and his solid performances have helped the Blues to make it four wins out of their last five in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old Werner has scored four goals and made three assists in 11 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season and has been a top performer in the first team.

Chelsea FC also brought in a number of other players in the summer transfer window, including the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Kai Havertz.

However, former Tottenham and England manager Hoddle feels that Werner will end up being considered as Chelsea FC’s most important recruit come the end of the season.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, Hoddle said: “It is a tough one. Edouard Mendy could be very important, but by the end of the season I think we will look back and think Timo Werner will be the one.

“He can play down the middle, he can play left and he could have had three or four goals against Leeds on Saturday.

“Hakim Ziyech is a very good player. There will be games where he will be outstanding and I think spells maybe where we will not see him.

“Kai Havertz has got to show more. There is more to come from him, do not get me wrong, he is a very good player.

“But I would go for Werner, I think we will look back and think he was a very good buy.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

