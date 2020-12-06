Owen Hargreaves rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

Owen Hargreaves does not believe that Chelsea FC will end up being one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The west London side have been in good form in recent weeks and they currently find themselves towards the top of the table after having produced some impressive form under manager Frank Lampard.

Lampard is aiming to steer Chelsea FC to an improved finish in the Premier League after they came in fourth spot in the top-flight table last term.

The Blues have already booked their place in the Champions League last 16 and as things stand, they are one of the closest challengers at the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea FC spent big on bolstering their squad with the additions of the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in the summer.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves thinks that it is too soon for the Blues to mount a serious title challenge this term.

Asked whether Chelsea FC are title challengers this season, Hargreaves replied: “I don’t think so.

“I like Chelsea and I like what Frank Lampard is building, but I just think Liverpool and Manchester City are above them.

“I don’t think it will even be close. I think it will be those two first and second and a bunch of other teams after that.

“Frank has finally settled on this team but those teams [Liverpool FC and Man City] have been doing it for years and they both know their best teams.

“Chelsea are probably the third best team in England but I don’t think they’re good enough or consistent enough to compete with the two teams who have been doing it for far longer and have better players.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they host Russian side Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip