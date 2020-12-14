Kai Havertz names ‘amazing’ Chelsea FC star who has impressed him

Kai Havertz has admitted that he has been highly impressed by Olivier Giroud’s “amazing” performances for Chelsea FC this season.

The 34-year-old forward has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Blues since having been called upon more often recently under Frank Lampard.

Giroud scored an incredible four goals in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 victory over Sevilla earlier this month and has retained his spot in the Blues team since then.

The former Arsenal star has scored seven goals for the Blues in all competitions this season but he was unable to prevent the west London side from crashing to a 1-0 defeat by Everton in the top flight on Saturday night.

Havertz, who signed for Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window, has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Giroud since his arrival at the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Havertz said: “The one who really impressed me is Olivier Giroud.

“I wouldn’t have expected that before. He’s an amazing player. Playing with him as a striker is just fun.

“It is not for nothing that he holds records in the French national team. He has a lot of games and a lot of goals under his belt.

“He’s also a great guy as a person. Basically it’s great fun in the group because the quality is very high everywhere.”

Chelsea FC will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Wolves away from home on Tuesday night.

The west London side will then take on West Ham at home on Monday 21 December in their final game before Christmas.

