‘A good sign’: Kai Havertz makes claim about Chelsea FC squad

Kai Havertz has admitted that there are not many squads stronger than Chelsea FC’s left in the Champions League following their progress to the last 16.

The Blues were one of the Premier League’s biggest spenders in the summer transfer window as Frank Lampard brought in a number of new players ahead of his second season in charge.

Lampard signed the likes of Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy to bolster his squad, and the Blues have made a solid start to the new season.

Chelsea FC booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as winners of Group E and they will now be looking to reach the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

The west London side have also been in good form domestically, with Chelsea FC having won four of their last five games to leave them third in the Premier League table.

Havertz feels that Chelsea FC have a lot of talent at their disposal under Lampard this season, and he feels that the Blues have a great chance of success in the Champions League.

Asked about teams with better squads than Chelsea FC in Europe, Havertz replied: “I think not many.

“We have a lot of good players in our team but I think we all know that we have to improve a lot because we have new players, we have young players and the connection is getting better off the pitch and on the pitch.

“I think you see on the pitch today and on the weekend that it is getting better.

“We have a lot of talented players, I think that’s a good sign for us.”

Chelsea FC will take on Everton away from home in the Premier League on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip