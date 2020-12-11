Joe Cole has lavished praise on Billy Gilmour following his impressive performance for Chelsea FC in their 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar in midweek.

The 19-year-old midfielder made his first appearance of the season for Frank Lampard’s men when he started against the Russian side at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night and helped Chelsea FC to secure their place at the top of their Champions League group.

Gilmour had been out of action for a number of months after having suffered a serious knee injury and undergoing surgery to correct the problem over the summer.

The young midfielder will now be hoping to earn a more regular spot in the first team for Chelsea FC in the coming weeks and months as he works his way back towards full fitness.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Cole was very impressed by what he saw from the Scot as the Blues secured their progression to the Champions League last 16 as group winners on Tuesday night.

Speaking to BT Sport, Cole said: “I thought he [Gilmour] was very good [against Krasnodar].

“I thought he was one of the shining lights, I love this kid. His head’s on a swivel all the time which I like, he’s well drilled. And when we were coaching him at Chelsea he was a pleasure because of what he demands from himself.

“I remember him watching videos of Cesc Fabregas in the morning before training off his own back because he wants to improve.

“It would’ve killed him being injured because he’s one of them that loves the game. He’s competitive, he has a lovely awareness of what’s around him. He’s such a good player.

“It’s a question now do Chelsea make a club decision where they let him go on loan and get games? Or do you keep him in there?

“Because he’s needed, if Jorginho gets an injury or Kante gets an injury he’s needed, he can perform and is ready to go now.”

Gilmour will be hoping to be involved in some capacity when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to face Everton.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip