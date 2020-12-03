Joe Cole rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League and Champions League title hopes

Joe Cole believes that Chelsea FC are one of the main contenders to win both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

The west London side have made a solid start to the new campaign under Frank Lampard, and they currently sit in third place in the Premier League table and just two points off top spot.

Chelsea FC played out a goalless draw with leaders Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge last weekend and both of the London clubs are in the mix for the title as things stand.

Lampard has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC up the Premier League table after they finished in fourth place last season under the former England midfielder.

The Blues spent big in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva.

And former Chelsea FC and England star Cole believes that the Blues have to be considered as one of the main contenders for both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Cole said: “I think Chelsea are genuine contenders.

“I think all the English sides, you can’t discount any of them from going all the way in the Champions League because of the quality and the strength of our league.

“I don’t feel there is any weaknesses in the Chelsea side at the moment. I feel there aren’t any glaring weaknesses, there are areas to improve on.

“But if you look at the last two months, certainly since [Ben] Chilwell, [Edouard] Mendy, and [Thiago] Silva have got into the back four, the clean sheets have started to happen.

“We look safe and secure from set pieces. So those things have improved dramatically from last season. I think there’s still areas where Chelsea can improve and they will improve.

“But certainly, I put them down as contenders to win the Champions League and the Premier League this year.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

