‘I know I have room to improve’: Kai Havertz makes vow to Chelsea FC fans

Kai Havertz has vowed to keep working harder than ever to improve his game as he looks to write his name into Chelsea FC folklore.

The Chelsea FC attacker has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Havertz, 21, has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC first-team this season and he made five appearances in the Champions League group stage to help Frank Lampard’s men progress through to the last 16.

The playmaker earned praise from Frank Lampard recently, with the Blues boss underlining his belief that Havertz can develop into a key player for the west London side in the years to come.

Now, the Germany international has expressed his pride at hearing his manager’s comments and says that he is focused on stepping his game up for the Blues.

Speaking in an interview before Chelsea FC’s trip to Everton on Saturday, Havertz said: “Of course I feel very honoured [to hear Lampard’s comments] because I know that he was a very big legend at this club and in world football.

“To hear that from such a legend is very good to hear. I know he’s my coach and he wants to make me better and I think I can learn a lot from him.

“But of course I feel very honoured to hear that from him. I know I have room to improve and I need to do that in the next weeks.

“I know that my start here was not the best. It was tough for me to change clubs and country.

“But now I’m feeling better and better and I hope the next few months and years will be good for me.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After that, they will host West Ham United in the top flight on Monday 21 December in their final game before Christmas.

